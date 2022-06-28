Advertisement
Events

San Diego Botanic Garden puts on ‘World of Houseplants’ with rare and common species

The San Diego Botanic Garden will put on its summer exhibition, "World of Houseplants," starting July 16.
(Rachel Cobb)

By Linda McIntosh
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Botanic Garden holds its summer exhibition, “World of Houseplants,” from July 16 through Sept. 5, featuring rare species and everyday houseplants ranging from air plants and aroids to carnivorous plants and wax plants.

The exhibit will be in the 8,000-square-foot Dickinson Family Education Conservatory at the garden at Quail Gardens Drive and Ecke Ranch Road, and builds on the conservatory collection with hundreds more plants. Vendors from the U.S. and abroad will sell plants and cuttings, potting materials, unique pots, and other houseplant products on certain days. The garden will offer classes and hands-on workshops about caring for plants from begonias to bromeliads, potting techniques and supplies.

The garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. Nonmember admission is $12-$18. Members of the San Diego Botanic Garden and other gardens participating in the American Horticultural Society’s Reciprocal Admissions Program receive free admission. Members get exclusive access to the exhibition from 9 to 10 a.m. Sundays. Entrance to the exhibition includes access to the rest of the garden’s 37 acres during the same visit.

For more information, visit sdbgarden.org.

Events
Linda McIntosh

Linda McIntosh used to lead a double life as a technical writer for an engineering company and a feature writer for the Chicago Tribune. Since joining the U-T in 2002, she has focused on writing North County community features and calendars. She also covers community news at Camp Pendleton. Linda has a master’s degree in English from the University of Chicago.

