Save the date: RSF Big Band to perform concert in Rancho Santa Fe Dec. 11

The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band will hold its first 17-piece swing orchestra concert since the pandemic began on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. in Rancho Santa Fe at the former RSF Garden Club, now called the “Secret Garden At Rancho Santa Fe.”

Dom and Marie Addario have produced the band for 22 years, bringing in top musicians from Southern California to perform arrangements of 1930s and ’40s swing era.

According to the Addarios, it will be a grand homecoming back to the iconic room where the band, founded by the Addarios and the late music professor Jack Wheaton, held its first concert. Marie Addario said that “moving back to the Garden Club (The Secret Garden) allows us to hold our annual community concert in December, which everyone loved and keep ticket prices down. For that we are grateful to the venue’s management team, Epic Events Group. Epics is wonderful to work, with, generous and community-minded. We are lucky to have them in our community.”

Concert details will be released in September.