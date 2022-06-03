Upcoming local and regional events

Actress Olympia Dukakis

(Courtesy of North Coast Rep



)

North Coast Rep to present ‘Remembering Olympia’

“Remembering Olympia” will be performed on Monday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory in Solana Beach. “Remembering Olympia” is a tribute and a celebration of the life and career of the late actress Olympia Dukakis created in her loving memory by her brother Apollo. Consisting of a one-act play chronicling their turbulent but close relationship the evening also salutes her films, stage work and family and friends through a montage of film clips and photos. The brother and sister will be performed by Kandis Chappell and Apollo Dukakis. The evening concludes with a Q&A with the audience.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at northcoastrep.org or at the box office: (858) 481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, 92075.

San Diego County Fair returns June 8-July 4

The San Diego County Fair will take place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from June 8 to July 4. In addition to the usual rides, the fair will also include competitive exhibits. The summer concert series includes artists such as Jason Derulo, Shaggy, Los Tigres Del Norte, Goo Goo Dolls and Gabriel Iglesias. The original theme planned for 2020, Heroes Unite, will be resurrected this year as Heroes Reunite. There will also be an exhibit that honors the stories of “heroes next door.” Visit sdfair.com.

Summer Solstice event in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association, Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka and Monarch Ocean Pub will present the popular Summer Solstice event Thursday, June 16, 5-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. Summer Solstice features tastes from local restaurants, sips from craft cocktails, wine and beer from nationally-recognized brands, music and more. For tickets and more information, visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com/summersolstice2022

Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar, 92014.

Summer movie series brings ‘Encanto’ to Pacific Highlands Ranch Park

It’s time to talk about Bruno: “Encanto” will play under the stars on Saturday, June 11 at Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park as part of the city’s Summer Movies in the Park series. The event starts at 6 p.m. with crafts and activities and the movie will begin 15 minutes after sunset. Bring your own blankets, chairs and picnic dinner and movie snacks—dogs on leash are welcome. Parking is located at Canyon Crest Academy or Pacific Trails Middle School. PHR is a smoke and alcohol-free park.

The series will visit two Carmel Valley parks this summer: “Luca” will play on Friday, July 15 at Ocean Air Community Park and on Friday, July 22, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be screened at Carmel Valley Community Park. For the full schedule visit summermoviesinthepark.com

North Coast Women’s Connection ‘Sweet Summertime’ Luncheon

All are invited to attend the North Coast Women’s Connection Spring Luncheon featuring guest speaker Barbara Whitman who will discuss “What it Takes to be Good Enough”. Program: Patrick Desmond, Cal Pacific Orchid Farm, Encinitas, “Learn about orchid care and arrangements”. The event will be held Tuesday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lomas Santa Fe County Club. RSVP by June 10. Invite your friends for this heartfelt and inspiring event. Register at conta.cc/3regKqz

San Diego Beer Weekend: A toast to local breweries

The San Diego Brewers Guild, a nonprofit organization promoting local small businesses and entrepreneurs of craft beer, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with the inaugural SD Beer Weekend June 10-12.

Beer enthusiasts are encouraged to celebrate by visiting a small and independent San Diego craft brewery—the number of independent craft brewery locations in San Diego has grown to more than 150 in 2022 from only 15 in 1997, a tenfold increase. Participating breweries will sell limited-edition commemorative pint glasses with 25th anniversary artwork. Boetler, the maker of the glassware, is donating $1 of each unit sold back to the Guild.

You can pick up glassware locally at the Northern Pine tasting room atop the Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s Brewer’s Deck. The full list of participating breweries can be found at sdbeer.com/sdbeerweekend.

Summer Soiree Concert by Pacific Coast Harmony

Pacific Coast Harmony will present “Summer Soirée, a concert of modern four-part harmony music on Sunday, June 12, at 3:15 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center, 5970 La Sendita, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

The music spans the Great American Songbook, Broadway theater and film, popular traditional pieces, and beyond. In addition to the chorus, there will be several special quartet appearances. The concert will follow a reception from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. with beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at https://pacificcoastharmony.bpt.me

For more information, visit PacificCoastharmony.org or call (619) 427-6669.

The FF Collective presents Sexy Songs

The FF Collective, a new women-led arts organization founded by San Diego musicians Tasha Koontz, Sarah-Nicole Ruddy Carter, and Katie Hickey, is back this spring with Sexy Songs. The event will be held Saturday, June 11, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 334 14th Street, Del Mar, 92014. This program features songs by Reynaldo Hahn, some of the performers’ favorite jazz standards, and some cheeky musical theater selections. Sexy Songs will feature favorite San Diego performers of opera. including Tasha Koontz, Bernardo Bermudez, and Danielle Perrault.

Tickets range from $15 to $45, and can be purchased at www.theffcollective.org/projects. Childcare is available upon request for $10 per child. Wine will be available for purchase at intermission and after the show. Due to the Covid-19 omicron variant, audience members will be asked to wear masks for the duration of the concert.

‘Summer in the Ranch’ art reception

The public is welcomed to attend the “Summer in the Ranch” art reception to be held Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be held at 16950 Via de Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe (next-door to the RSF Post Office) to view “for sale beautiful local vistas” with music and refreshments. The exhibit will feature work by artists Gordon Bashant, Lorraine Cote, Karen Crowell, Joan Grine, Haixin Li and Margot Wallace.

Batiquitos Lagoon event on ‘California Marine Protected Areas’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on June 11 at 10 a.m. titled “California Marine Protected Areas”, presented by Angela Kemsley. A free, family event that will focus on the 124 marine-protected areas in California. These areas are a type of “underwater park” that protect the wetlands, coasts and ocean. There are 11 of these areas in San Diego County that protect sandy shores, tide pools, kelp forests, submarine canyons, and lagoons, including Batiquitos. Come and learn how to help conserve these special places. Meet at the picnic tables next to the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

National Audacity to Hope Day Pickleball Tournament

The Huntington Disease Society of America San Diego Chapter’s “National Audacity to Hope Day Pickleball Tournament” will be held Saturday, June 4 at 5 p.m. The event will be held at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle in Encinitas. Visit san-diego.hdsa.org/pickleball for more information.

