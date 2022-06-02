Work by RSF artist Dale Steffen featured at Encinitas Library exhibit

A sculpture by Dale Steffen

(Courtesy)

Rancho Santa Fe resident Dale Steffen is one of three featured artists now exhibiting their sculptures and paintings at the Encinitas Library through June 27. The library is located at 540 Cornish Avenue, Encinitas.

Steffen’s eight wood sculptures are displayed under glass in the main entrance to the library.

Steffen, also known as the “Bird Man of Rancho Santa Fe”, is recognized for his wood carving of life- like birds. He has won numerous awards for his work, including at contests held at the San Diego County Fair, which runs this year from June 8-July 4..

Steffen has completed over 248 sculptures of ducks, eagles, sparrows and many more species. Sculptures are meticulously completed in wood, clay and bronze. Steffen has also has completed dozens of oil and pastel paintings, mostly of his sculpture subjects.

Numerous collectors have Steffen’s sculptures in their private collections. Galleries have represented his work.

To view and purchase some of Steffen’s art, visit the RSF Art Guild’s member’s collections site: www.ranchosantafeartguild.org/collections/95829

Steffen is a member of the Rancho Santa Fe Artist Guild (charter member), and Pacific Southwest Wild Life Arts, and International Wildfowl Carvers Association (lifetime member). Steffen can be contacted at dalesteffen@cox.net or 858-756-3802.