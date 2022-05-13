RSF Garden Club to host Annual Meeting and Celebration of Giving May 16

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club (RSFGC) is holding its Annual Meeting and Celebration of Giving on Monday, May 16, at the Secret Garden, 17025 Avenida de Acacias. This event is open to Garden Club members as well as non-members who may be interested in learning more about the club. The Annual Meeting begins at 4:30 p.m., followed at 5 p.m. by the Celebration of Giving, which is the distribution of grant awards to the 2021-2022 grant recipients. At 5:30 p.m., the Garden Club will begin serving a buffet-style dinner and beverages to all attendees.

“We are so excited to recognize and present the grant awards to this year’s recipients. They are all amazing organizations doing so much to support projects such as educational school gardens, conservation efforts, helping feed the food insecure population and more. This year, the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club will have awarded over $100,000 to these worthy organizations,” said RSFGC President, Steven Winters.

Attendees are requested to RSVP for this event no later than May 14, by contacting Natalie Kaczur at natalie@rsfgardenclub.org or at 858-951-1885.

The RSF Garden Club is a 501c3 nonprofit organization serving the Rancho Santa Fe and surrounding communities.

The mission of the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is to further the development of charitable horticulture and conservation activities, both within and outside the community of Rancho Santa Fe.