Events: Author talks, Foodies 4 Kids, Puppy Prom

The cover of “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn (Courtesy)

‘Book Talk’ with bestselling author Kate Quinn to be held virtually May 19

A discussion about The Diamond Eye, a historical fiction novel based on the story of a real Ukrainian woman WWII sniper, will be held virtually with the bestselling author at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. The discussion is co-sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections’ Page Turners and the Del Mar branch Library’s Book Talk groups. Kate Quinn, a resident of San Diego County whose books have appeared multiple times on the New York Times bestsellers, list will be the featured guest and discuss her new book.

Registration is required. Those interested in attending will find the registration link at dmcc.cc/calendar, or they may call the DMCC office at (858) 792-7565 to receive assistance.

Quinn is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of historical fiction. A native of Southern California, she attended Boston University where she earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in classical voice. She has written four novels in the Empress of Rome Saga, and two books in the Italian Renaissance, before turning to the 20th century with The Alice Network, The Huntress, The Rose Code, and The Diamond Eye. All have been translated into multiple languages. Quinn and her husband live in San Diego with three rescue dogs.

Coinneach MacLeod, ‘The Hebridean Baker’ stops on his world tour at ‘Diesel, A Bookstore’ in DM Highlands

“Diesel, A Bookstore” in Del Mar Highlands Town Center will host bestselling author Coinneach MacLeod on Wednesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature recipes and wee stories from the Scottish Islands and a cup of tea or two. Scotland’s bestselling author shares the Hebridean lifestyle in his debut cookbook, The Hebridean Baker. Featuring rustic, old family favorites and classic recipes with a Scottish twist as the Hebridean Baker always says “Homemade is Always Best.”

MacLeod was born and raised on the Isle of Lewis, the most northerly of the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. Inspired by traditional family recipes and homegrown produce, MacLeod rose to fame as the Hebridean Baker on TikTok in 2020. He has motivated his worldwide followers to bake, forage, learn Gaelic, enjoy a dram or two of whisky, and to seek a more wholesome, simple life. Along with his partner Peter and their Westie pup Seoras, MacLeod’s aim is to bring the best of the Scottish islands to a worldwide audience.

This is a ticketed event and seating is limited. Reserve a seat with the purchase of a book at bit.ly/3s8vwzM

Masks are required to attend. Event address: Diesel, A Bookstore, 12843 E Camino Real Suite 104, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Restaurants partner with Promises2Kids for Foodies 4 Foster Kids

Show you care by dining where it matters throughout the month of May to benefit 3,000 children in foster care. Promises2Kids has partnered with 37 local restaurants to raise funds for San Diego foster children. The campaign will run throughout the month of May, in celebration of National Foster Care Month.

Each restaurant will designate select menu items which will support the Foodies 4 Foster Kids campaign. Funds raised will benefit foster children by reuniting siblings living apart in foster care, supporting high school and college students in reaching their educational goals, providing birthday gifts, school clothes and opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities, and providing an emergency shelter where children feel safe and cared for.

Promises2Kids helps foster children overcome the difficulties of their past and grow to become healthy and successful adults. The community is invited to support Promises2Kids by dining in or ordering online at participating businesses. The community can also make an online gift at give.promises2kids.org/foodies4fosterkids2022

For more information on Foodies 4 Foster Kids, including participating restaurants, visit: promises2kids.org/foodies2022/

Helen Woodward Animal Center to hold Puppy Prom

Rancho Santa Fe-based nonprofit Helen Woodward Animal Center will hold a Puppy Prom for alumni adopters, their pets and all animal lovers 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Original 40 Brewing Company, 3117 University Ave. in San Diego. The event will feature music, food, drinks, vendors, a prom costume contest, a corsage making station, a photo station, special prizes and the crowning of a four-legged Prom King and Queen. Free to attend. Costume contest participants are asked to make a $15 donation to the Helen Woodward Animal Center. Visit animalcenter.org.