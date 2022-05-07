Bestselling author discusses his new thriller at RSF Library event May 11

Chris Hauty

(Lauren Ehrenfeld)

Conspiracy theories. White supremacy. Threats of a second civil war. These are a few of the pressing contemporary threats within the pages of Storm Rising, the newest novel by bestseller Chris Hauty. The acclaimed author appears at the Rancho Santa Fe Library on Wednesday, May 11, at noon, to talk about the thriller and answer audience questions. The event is open to the public and a $60 ticket includes a light lunch and a copy of the book.

The cover of “Storm Rising” by Chris Hauty (Courtesy)

One reviewer called the book “gripping and relentless,” and said it’s “packed with twists, action, and emotional power.” The novel’s plot concerns Hayley Chill, a former White House intern turned MMA fighter and intelligence operative. As she investigates her father’s mysterious death, she uncovers plans for several states to secede from the country. It’s up to Hayley to stop a new civil war, and she must confront the truth about her father’s role in a harrowing chapter of American history.

To register for this special event, go to the Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe website www.libraryguildrsf.org or call 858-756-4780. This event is sponsored by the guild and its partner Warwick’s.

