RSF Association hosts arboretum grand opening, trail walk on April 30

The Rancho Santa Fe Association is hosting the grand opening of its arboretum on Saturday, April 30. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

The arboretum that lines the golf course is a living display of the types of trees that can thrive in Rancho Santa Fe’s unique climate. About 50 trees have been planted along the golf course on San Elijo on both sides of the trail. The Association invites the public to come check out the display and learn more about ways to revive the community forest. There will be light refreshments followed by a presentation and a guided walking tour by the Association’s resident ecologist, lasting about a half hour. Attendees should be prepared by wearing comfortable shoes and clothing.

Parking is limited near the event. Some spaces are available at the parking lot on 5539 Via De La Cumbre for guests to park and walk to the event. A shuttle is available to those who need it, but it is limited.

