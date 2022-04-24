Village Church to hold annual Women’s Spring Luncheon

Women from across San Diego are welcome to the Village Church annual Spring Luncheon on Wednesday, May 4, starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe. Guest speaker Francie Murphy will take the audience through a visual tour of the church’s new Biblical Garden featuring various fruit trees, herbs, succulents and flowers cited throughout the bible. Ladies are asked to support the church mission partner, Care House, by bringing $5 gift cards from McDonalds, Jack-in-the-Box and In-N-Out.

There is no charge for this popular catered luncheon, but seating is limited. RSVPs are required. Sign up by May 1 at the church patio on Sundays or email hollic@villagechurch.org.