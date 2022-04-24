Del Mar Racetrack meet returns this summer with fan-favorite events

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s 2022 summer meet will see a return to full capacity in the grandstand for the first time since 2019 and the richest purses in California history with total payouts to participating horsemen and horsewomen averaging more than $800,000 per day, according to a news release. The Del Mar summer meet and all its excitement bursts from the gate on Opening Day, Friday, July 22 and will run through Sunday, Sept. 11.

Known as one of Southern California’s most popular summer events, Opening Day at Del Mar attracts thousands of locals and travelers alike. The West Coast tradition features the best in racing, fashion, food and local culture. Fans will have the opportunity to wager on 10 exciting races including the $100,000 Oceanside Stakes and enter the Opening Day Hats Contest, one of the long-standing Opening Day highlights. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the first post is at 2 p.m. Opening weekend will feature more high-end stakes racing on Saturday and Sunday with gates opening at noon. Del Mar will be limiting General Admission on Opening Day to enhance attendee experience – tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early to guarantee attendance.

Del Mar is also bringing back fan favorite events to the track this year with highlights including:

Aug. 6 – Equine Art Show: Witness many of Del Mar’s talented artists, painting demonstrations and art for purchase

Aug. 13 - Uncorked: Del Mar Wine Fest: Enjoy tastings of more than 150 wines from across the globe along with gourmet food from local San Diego food vendors

Aug. 20 - Del Mar Taco & Beer Festival: From 12-4 pm, the festival features local breweries as well as tacos prepared by local food vendors. (Admission price TBD)

Sept. 4 - Family Fun Day: Bring your family to the cabana to enjoy free attractions including face painting, kid-friendly games and more

Sept. 10 - College Day: Show your student ID for free racetrack admission and exclusive access to grandstand seating

In addition to special weekend events, Del Mar offers weekly attractions including:

Diamond Club Free & Easy Thursdays: Free admission + seats and food + beverage specials

Taste of the Turf Club (Sundays): An exciting opportunity for non-Turf Club members to reserve a table and enjoy a locally inspired menu with the best views of the track ($125 per person)

Happy Hour (Fridays): New in 2022, get half off signature drinks until 6 p.m. or upgrade your experience and enjoy happy hour drinks and appetizers in the Turf Club. (Turf Club admission price TBD)

On Saturday, Sept. 3, Del Mar will present the highlight of its summer season, the $1,000,000 TVG Pacific Classic. The highly anticipated event showcases the nation’s leading Thoroughbreds, trainers and jockeys at the famed seaside oval.

Tickets for the summer season go on sale on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at www.dmtc.com.