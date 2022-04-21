Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “iPhone/iPad Art Creation for Beginners” at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Bring your device and photos to class to learn how to merge two or three images into one. Apps required to take the class include Distressed FX, Reflect and Snapseed. $10 for Community Center members; $20 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

• UC San Diego’s Design Lab and California 100 present “Housing Justice & Urban Design” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, online and at the UCSD Design & Innovation Building, Room 202, Matthews Lane and Voight Drive, La Jolla. The lecture, part of the “Designing California’s Future” series, will feature a panel of industry leaders. Free. bit.ly/UCSDDL

• San Diego nonprofit Hannah’s Family Center presents “Your Financial Journey” at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, online. The webinar will provide advice on building a financial road map. Donations are accepted. bit.ly/36Lkcly

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Girls in Bio Workshop: On the Trail of Sickle Cell Disease” at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at 7555 Draper Ave. Young Women in Bio and Biopolis students will lead a workshop for middle school-age girls on the work of Helen Ranney, a La Jolla physician who pioneered studies on sickle cell disease. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “The Algorithm” at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The blend of yoga techniques will be led by Jon Old-Rowe and Nicholas Giordano. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

• Erhard Vogel will lead the “Expert in Life Program” at 5:45 p.m. Monday, April 25, online and at a La Jolla home. Free. Email info@yogameditationnataraja.org for the address.

Arts & culture

These are some of the works in a new art exhibit at the La Jolla Community Center, presented in partnership with the La Jolla Art Association. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an opening reception for a new art exhibit at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibition includes works by artists Beverly Brock, Ann Chaitin, Sharon Hinkley, Daniel Kilgore, Ralph Kingery, Dana Levine, Sherry Roper, Vita Sorrentino, Dottie Stanley and Minnie Valero and will run through May. Free. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• BFree Studio presents “Come Together” beginning Friday, April 22, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition will feature works by multimedia artist Barbara Rabkin and painter Jeffrey Galinson. The show will run through Wednesday, May 4. Free. bfreestudio.net

• Art Scōl presents a student exhibition at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at 3211 Holiday Court, La Jolla. Free. artscol.org

• The San Diego Early Music Society presents the San Diego debut of the Dunedin Consort at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The Scottish ensemble will play a program of concertos and cantatas by J.S. Bach. $10 and up. sdems.org

• Namus Classics presents "시음 /si-úm/" with classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The concert will include Kim’s performance blended with poetry and black-and-white photography. "/si-úm/" is a made-up word meaning poetry and music in Korean. $48. ljms.org/events

• The St. James Music Series presents “Chanticleer: Awakenings” at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The Grammy-winning ensemble will perform a varied repertoire. $20 and up. stjamesmusicseries.com

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla presents the lecture series “Rediscovering Diaghilev” beginning Tuesday, April 26. (Courtesy of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library )

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Rediscovering Diaghilev” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The five-week lecture series with historian Victoria Martino will celebrate the 150th birthday of late Russian art critic and ballet impresario Sergei Diaghilev by rediscovering and redefining the scope of his influence on modern culture. $16 per lecture for Athenaeum members or $70 for the series; $21 per lecture for non-members or $95 for the series. ljathenaeum.org/special-lectures

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Deborah Goodrich Royce at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, online. Goodrich Royce will discuss her new book, “Ruby Falls,” in conversation with Kimberly Belle. Free. warwicks.com/event/royce-2022

• San Diego New Music and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library present “Cognitive Dissonance” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert will feature works for a rotating ensemble of woodwinds, strings, percussion and electronics, curated by Ariana Warren. $22 for Athenaeum members; $27 for non-members. sandiegonewmusic.com

• UC San Diego’s Gallery QI presents an opening for “#RetroColectiva” at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The collection of works by UCSD Visual Arts Department Chairman Ricardo Dominguez draws on initiatives and art at the intersection of technology, political activism and critical theory. The exhibit will run through Thursday, June 23. Free. Reservations are requested. Email galleryqi@ucsd.edu.

• Vanguard Culture premieres the full-length version of its film series “The History of Joy” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, online and at the Museum of Photographic Arts in San Diego’s Balboa Park. The film features seven cinematic short stories inspired by real-life moments. $10 and up. bit.ly/HOJfilm

• San Diego therapeutic singing group Tremble Clef presents “Shake, Rattle and Rock” at 5 p.m. Friday, April 29, online. The concert will raise money to address voice symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease. Free. Donations are encouraged. trembleclefs.com/shake-rattle-and-rock

Tasende Gallery presents the exhibit “Mark di Suvero” through Saturday, June 25. (Courtesy of Tasende Gallery)

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibition “Mark di Suvero” through Saturday, June 25, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit includes drawings and steel sculptures. Free. tasendegallery.com

Galas & events

• The UC San Diego Life Course Scholars Program presents its 2022 “Wise Elder” Changemaker Awards at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21, online. The panel of honorees includes La Jollan Alice Yee, age 102. Free. bit.ly/ElderPanel

• Yiddishland California presents the opening of its “Kave Korner” at 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The event will feature a high tea Samovar experience, Yiddish entertainment and a surprise guest. Free. yiddishlandcalifornia.org

• The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance presents “Ferrari Friday” at 5 p.m. April 22 at Prospect Street and Herschel Avenue. Free. The “Le Cabaret du Concours” cocktail party will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at The Lot La Jolla, 7611 Fay Ave., $300 and up, and the Concours d’Elegance ticketed car show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Scripps Park, 1133 Coast Blvd., La Jolla, $95 and up. lajollaconcours.com

• Enhance La Jolla presents “Enhance La Jolla Day” at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at 700 Prospect St. The event will include a family-friendly art project organized by Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego staff, a milkweed plant giveaway to promote the butterfly population in The Village, an Urban Corps worker demonstration of eco-friendly equipment, music provided by Ron Jones and the La Jolla Town Council, and the opportunity to talk with community organization leaders and San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla. Free. Email manager@enhancelajolla.org.

• The Torrey Pines Conservancy and Torrey Pines Docent Society, in cooperation with California State Parks, present an Earth Day event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve , 12600 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The family-friendly event will be at the Torrey Pines Lodge visitor center and will feature children’s crafts and other activities, guided walks, exhibits, live reptiles, Kumeyaay cultural sharing, a used book sale and more. Free. torreypines.org

• Gelson’s presents “An Online Cooking Class with Abraham van Beek” at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, online. The live class with the Gelson’s executive chef will feature California citrus recipes. A kit for two people will be available for pickup April 28 from Gelson’s Pacific Beach, 730 Turquoise St.; Gelson’s Del Mar, 2707 Via de la Valle; and Gelson’s Carlsbad, 7660 El Camino Real. $59.99. Must register by Sunday, April 24. bit.ly/GelsonsCitrus

• Jewish Family Service of San Diego presents its annual Heart & Soul Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, online and at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will include a celebration of Jewish Family Service’s 2022 Mitzvah Honorees, including La Jolla residents Danielle and Brian Miller. Join the wait list or register for the virtual gala at jfssd.org .

• The Foundation of La Jolla High School presents “La Jolla Mutt Strut” at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7, beginning at 750 Nautilus St. The fundraiser for La Jolla High will include a 1-mile walk with your pet from the school to the La Jolla Recreation Center and a pet party afterward. $20 and up. foundationofljhs.com

