Hunt for Easter eggs at the RSF Golf Club

The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 17 with family-friendly activities open to all Association members and their guests.

Easter egg hunts will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The festivities will also include visits with the Easter Bunny, face painting, bounce houses, balloons and a petting zoo.

The club will also be serving Easter brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For reservations, call (858) 756-1182.