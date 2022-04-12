Advertisement
Hunt for Easter eggs at the RSF Golf Club

The RSF Golf Club's Easter egg hunt in 2019.
The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 17 with family-friendly activities open to all Association members and their guests.

Easter egg hunts will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The festivities will also include visits with the Easter Bunny, face painting, bounce houses, balloons and a petting zoo.

The club will also be serving Easter brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For reservations, call (858) 756-1182.

