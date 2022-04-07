Friends of The Good Shepherds to hold ‘Sheep Shearing Demo’ in RSF April 8

A herd of sheep and goats in a field in Rancho Santa Fe is drawing a lot of attention recently. It’s called a “pop-up pasture” and it’s just the latest of its kind around San Diego.

Good Shepherds Regenerative Land Management is essentially a traveling herd of goats and sheeps that betters the earth. The Good Shepherds bring their grazing animals to public and private lands for the purposes of lifting spirits while reducing fire risk, poisonous weeds, prickly things, and other nuisances.

Those who are interested in a fire prevention alternative, cute animals or are just curious to see something fun and unusual, are invited to come take a peek at three Suffolk sheep get their “summer haircuts” and witness where wool comes from.

Friends of The Good Shepherds will hold a “Sheep Shearing Demo” on Friday, April 8, from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the field at 6720 El Montevideo, Rancho Santa Fe.

To reserve a spot text the number of people in your party to Deborah Leone of Lionsgate Real Estate Services at 858-997-9613. Space is limited.

For more information on The Good Shepherds grazing services, go to GoodShepherds.Earth or call 858-522-0402.