The Vision of Children Foundation to host ‘Springtime, Tea Time’ to benefit critical vision research

The Vision of Children Foundation will be hosting a spring tea on Wednesday, May 25 at Morgan Run Club & Resort, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Co-Chairs of “Springtime, Tea Time” are Maria Delgado, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph and Lynne Wheeler. This fun midday event will feature a full tea service, silent auction, opportunity drawing, and beautiful live music. Boutique shopping will also be available where vendors will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Vision of Children Foundation. Guests will enjoy socializing with one another in a beautiful setting while supporting a worthy cause.

Rancho Santa Fe residents, Sam and Vivian Hardage established Vision of Children in 1991 after their son was born with Ocular Albinism. At the time, there were no researchers studying this rare genetic vision disorder, for which there are no treatments and no cures. The Hardages were determined to encourage scientific research to find a cure for this congenital condition. Today, as it celebrates its 30th anniversary, Vision of Children is the foremost organization in the world supporting research for Ocular Albinism and related vision disorders with research projects currently underway at The Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego Health, The Jules Stein Eye Institute at UCLA, and at the University of Iowa.

Proceeds from “Springtime, Tea Time” will help fund critical vision research to find cures for genetic vision disorders and childhood blindness, and to provide support services for children living with blindness or visual impairment and their families.

Tickets are selling quickly and space is limited. To get your tickets today, visit visionofchildren.org

Can’t attend the event? You can join Vision of Children in the fight to find a cure for genetic vision disorders by going to visionofchildrenfoundation.salsalabs.org/donate