Events

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to hold ‘Coffee with the Community’ event

Join the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for a “Coffee with the Community” event on Friday, April 8, from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club (1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075).

Participants must RSVP and make a reservation at the club at 858-755-6768. For questions about the event, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Jonathan Simon at jonathan.simon@sdsheriff.org or 760-966-3588.

