Beach & Country Guild to hold 10th Annual Regale in the Ranch ‘Spellbound’

The Beach & Country Guild will present a magical evening under the stars at the 10th Annual Regale in the Ranch, “Spellbound,” featuring a live performance by Master Magician Lance Burton. The extraordinary evening will take place at a private Rancho Santa Fe home on April 29 from 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., where guests will savor bites and sips from supporting restaurants, wineries, and distilleries, and enjoy Burton’s performance, as well as additional appearances by award-winning entertainers Michael Ammar, Mark Matsumoto, Christopher Hart, Kayla Drescher, Derek Ostovani, and Paul Green.

Delectable bites, fine spirits and wine will be provided by: 067 Eatery, ALCE 101, Burtech Family Vineyard, Califino Tequila, Carucci Wines, Cheval Winery, Cicciotti’s Trattoria, Crafted Brand Company, Cocina Del Rancho, Dolce and Trust Me Vodka.

A very limited number of VIP tickets are available. All VIP ticket holders will enjoy a private champagne reception and pre-event meet-and-greet opportunity at 5:30 p.m. with Lance Burton and Michael Ammar, as well as reserved up-close seating for the Lance Burton & Friends stage show at 9 p.m.

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Tickets are available at www.beachandcountry.org.