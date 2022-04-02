Beach & Country Guild to hold 10th Annual Regale in the Ranch ‘Spellbound’
The Beach & Country Guild will present a magical evening under the stars at the 10th Annual Regale in the Ranch, “Spellbound,” featuring a live performance by Master Magician Lance Burton. The extraordinary evening will take place at a private Rancho Santa Fe home on April 29 from 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., where guests will savor bites and sips from supporting restaurants, wineries, and distilleries, and enjoy Burton’s performance, as well as additional appearances by award-winning entertainers Michael Ammar, Mark Matsumoto, Christopher Hart, Kayla Drescher, Derek Ostovani, and Paul Green.
Delectable bites, fine spirits and wine will be provided by: 067 Eatery, ALCE 101, Burtech Family Vineyard, Califino Tequila, Carucci Wines, Cheval Winery, Cicciotti’s Trattoria, Crafted Brand Company, Cocina Del Rancho, Dolce and Trust Me Vodka.
A very limited number of VIP tickets are available. All VIP ticket holders will enjoy a private champagne reception and pre-event meet-and-greet opportunity at 5:30 p.m. with Lance Burton and Michael Ammar, as well as reserved up-close seating for the Lance Burton & Friends stage show at 9 p.m.
All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Tickets are available at www.beachandcountry.org.
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.