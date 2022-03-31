Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents an Investment Club at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, online. The new monthly club is designed to provide tips and insights on how to invest and grow your money with certified financial planner John Weinstein. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Art Class with Mel” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at 7555 Draper Ave. Artist Mel Clarkston will lead the monthly class, teaching different art techniques and projects. The program, funded by the nonprofit Friends of the La Jolla Library, is intended for children of all ages and their caregivers. Supplies are provided. Free. Registration is required. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

Clockwise from top left: Alexandra Espinoza, Marti Gobel, R. Eric Thomas and Darren Canady are the featured playwrights in San Diego Repertory Theatre’s Black Voices Reading Series, which begins Monday, March 28. (Courtesy of San Diego Rep)

• San Diego Repertory Theatre opens the second annual Black Voices Reading Series with “Homeridae,” written by Alexandra Espinoza and directed by UC San Diego theater professor Stephen Buescher, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, online. A different play will be released each Monday highlighting Black experiences. Upcoming plays are “Food Day” by Marti Gobel on April 4, “Reparations” by Darren Canady on April 11 and “Backing Track” by R. Eric Thomas on April 18, with a watch party at the Lyceum Theatre, 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego. Pay what you can. sdrep.org/blackvoices

• La Jolla artist Edna Pines displays her paintings of seascapes, birds, florals and others inspired by nature in the exhibit “The Many Shades of Us” from Thursday, March 31, through Sunday, April 17, at BFree Studio, 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. bfreestudio.net

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Kate Quinn at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31, online. Quinn will discuss her new book, “The Diamond Eye.” Free. warwicks.com/event/quinn-2022

• D.G. Wills Books presents film historian Stephen Michael Shearer at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Shearer will discuss his new book, “Glamour and Style: The Beauty of Hedy Lamarr.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Friday, April 1, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will be open, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The Perry Gallery presents an open house at 5 p.m. Friday, April 1, at 2218 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla Shores. The event will include wine and light refreshments along with paintings by many local artists. Free. ThePerryGallery.com

Story and Tune (Karyn Thurston and Ben Grace) will perform as part of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s Acoustic Evening Series with Jefferson Jay on Friday, April 1. (Courtesy of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library opens the three-concert Acoustic Evening Series with Jefferson Jay at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The series, curated and hosted by San Diego Music Hall of Fame founder Jay, begins with Greg Douglass, Fred Benedetti and Story and Tune. It continues Friday, April 8, with Jay and Michael James, Whitney Shay, and Trails and Rails, and ends Friday, April 29, with Lisa Sanders, Yale Strom and Jeff Pekarek, and Sutton James. $15 per concert for Athenaeum members, or $39 for the series; $20 per concert for non-members, or $54 for the series. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

• Choral Consortium of San Diego presents “San Diego Sings! Festival 2022” at 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Five San Diego County choirs will perform at each session. $23 per session. ljms.org/events

• The Seaside Quartet presents a concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Music by Tomaso Albinoni, Astor Piazzolla and Mel Bonis will be played by Philip Tyler, Brenda Miller Martin, Päivikki Nykter and Cecilia Kim. Free.

• La Jolla-based Musica Vivace presents “Self-Reflection” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Dominic Cheli will play works by Clara Schumann, Liszt/Schubert, Brahms and Mussorgsky. $30. musicavivace.org/events

• Beaumont’s restaurant presents Rosedale in concert at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at 5662 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Free. (858) 459-0474

• Clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh performs the concert “Home Within” with five other Silkroad Ensemble musicians and visual artist Kevork Mourad at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $36-$70. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

• Yiddishland California presents a drawing session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The weekly sessions, featuring a live model and moderator, are for artists of all skill levels. No instruction or supplies are provided. $10 suggested donation. Email taylorcaracciolo17@gmail.com.

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Matthias Goerne and Seong-Jin Cho at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. The vocal concert will feature baritone Goerne and pianist Cho performing a selection of works by Wolf, Pfitzner, Strauss and Wagner. $31 and up. ljms.org

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Romantic-Slavonic Masterpieces” at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature works by Mendelssohn and Dvorak performed by violinist Yueun Kim, viola player Erik Rynearson, cellist Michael Kaufman and pianist Samuel Glicklich. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• Point Loma Playhouse presents Charles Ludlam’s “The Artificial Jungle,” directed by La Jollan Robert Salerno, through Sunday, April 10, at 3035 Talbot St., Point Loma. The cast includes La Jollan Dori Salois . $22. pointlomaplayhouse.com

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents “After the Masters: The Four Gospels in Collage” through Sunday, April 10, at 7715 Draper Ave. The exhibit features mixed-media images by artist Karen Sangren. Hours are 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays. Free.

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical” through Sunday, April 17, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits through Saturday, April 30, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Shuffling The Familiar/Now Not Then,” featuring two- and three-dimensional works by Northern California–based artists Lynn Criswell and Michael Bishop, is in the Clayes Gallery; “The Light That Never Goes Out,” featuring divine images combined with contemporary secular pop images by Lenore Hughes, is in the Rotunda Gallery; and “Liminality,” artist books by Niki de Saint Phalle, is in the Max & Melissa Elliott North Reading Room. Free. ljathenaeum.org/current-exhibitions

• Quint Gallery presents “Bounteous: A Group Exhibition” through Saturday, May 21, at 7655 and 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features many of the artists Quint Gallery has exhibited over the years, with styles ranging from California light and space, abstraction, photography, drawing and sculpture. Free. quintgallery.com

Galas & events

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents its annual “Celebrate the Craft” food festival at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 3, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will showcase regionally grown ingredients and local wine and craft beer. $195. lodgetorreypines.com/celebrate-the-craft

