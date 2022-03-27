Village Church to host popular Eggstravaganza April 9

Eggstravaganza, the ever-popular Easter celebration for children ages 2 to 10, returns to the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe this year on Saturday, April 9, at 9 a.m. The free gathering will feature face painting, a petting zoo, egg hunt, balloons and crafts.

The highlight of the morning is a special interactive Easter story with Village Church Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Jack Baca. His annual telling of the story of Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection regularly attracts hundreds of children and adults. Breakfast will be served.

Parents can reserve spots online at villagechurch.org/eggstravaganza