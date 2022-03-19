Village Church showcases Duke Ellington’s sacred music at April 3 concert

(Courtesy)

The perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon in April? Enjoying Duke Ellington’s collection of sacred music as performed by the Village Church Community Chorale with special guest Denise Tillman and the Rancho Santa Fe Big Band. It’s all happening on Sunday, April 3, at 4 p.m. in the Village Church sanctuary at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe.

Written between 1965 and 1973, Ellington’s Sacred Concert is collection of pieces that reflect his faith through music, combining elements of jazz, classical music, choral music, spirituals, gospel, blues and dance. “He considered this work to be the most important music he’d ever written. Duke Ellington traveled extensively performing it with local choirs and bands in churches and cathedrals around the world including a 1971 visit to San Diego,” according to Juan Carlos Acosta, Village Church director of music ministries. Acosta will present a pre-concert lecture at 3:15 p.m. covering the history of the work including its place in religious life and the civil rights movement.

A freewill offering will be collected at the concert. Childcare is available with an RSVP to alycen@villagechurch.org.

All audience members are required to be masked while inside the venue regardless of vaccination status. All audience members, artists, staff and volunteers will be required to show proof of vaccination and ID or a negative Covid-19 PCR test. For unvaccinated patrons, PCR tests must be taken within 72 hours of the event. Negative test results and Photo ID must be shown to attend the concert.

For more information: jacosta@villagechurch.org or villagechurch.org/sacred-concert