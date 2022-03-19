Put on your party boots for the CCA Boots & Bling Gala

(Courtesy CCA Foundation)

Put on your cowboy chic and dancing boots and join the Canyon Crest Academy community for a stomping good time on May 7 at the Boots & Bling Gala. Guests will enjoy delicious chuck wagon grill master BBQ, line dancing, mechanical bull riding, a live auction and more all while coming together to celebrate and support the students of CCA.

Canyon Crest Academy, a public school, receives a majority of its funds for arts, science, and athletics through generous donations to the CCA Foundation at the gala each year. After two years, the CCA Foundation is delighted to announce a 100% live gala which will be held outdoors at a beautiful private home in Carmel Valley.

Entertainment for the gala will include a DJ spinning popular country music and line dancing coached by popular CCA teacher, Katie Freitas. Student art will be available at the gala as well as a live auction. There are many surprises being planned for this rip-roaring event.

Brilliant Diamonds Fine Jewelers in Carmel Valley, the Boots and Bling Diamond Sponsor, has generously donated a diamond necklace valued at $7,495 for an Opportunity Drawing. Tickets can be purchased at ccagala.com. The winner will be chosen at the gala on May 7 and does not need to be present to win. Brilliant Diamonds will also have a showcase of jewelry for purchase at the gala, with 100% of the profits to be donated back to CCA. Much appreciation goes to continued support from the gala’s Gold Sponsors The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, and InGenius (STEM education for the gifted and talented). Silver Sponsor Ranch Events is also the event caterer.

Canyon Crest Academy remains the #1 public school in San Diego County (Niche School Ratings 2022) and couldn’t do it without the unwavering support that it receives from the community. If you’d like to be a gala sponsor, buy Opportunity Tickets, attend the gala or donate auction items, go to ccagala.com.

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization which raises money from events like the gala to provide fantastic opportunities across academics, athletics and the arts, and creates an environment where students can thrive. Donations can be made online at https://www.canyoncrestfoundation.org

— CCA Foundation news release