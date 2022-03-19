‘One Italian Summer’ bestselling author Rebecca Serle to speak at event in RSF

Author Rebecca Serle

(Ann Molen)

On Thursday, March 24, 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., author Rebecca Serle will speak in person at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. The event features a compelling chat with the bestselling novelist as well as a buffet of Italian delights. Serle’s latest book, One Italian Summer, is set at the beautiful Hotel Positano in Italy and highlights the bond between mother and daughter.

Library Journal gave the novel a glowing review, writing, “Going down as easy as a limoncello on a hot summer’s day, this daydream of a story affirms what it means to love and be loved.”

The cover of “One Italian Summer”

(Courtesy)

This special event is hosted by the Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe and Warwick’s. Tickets for this fundraising event are $125 or $150 and include a signed copy of the book. Purchase online at www.libraryguildrsf.org or by calling the Guild office at (858) 756-4780.

