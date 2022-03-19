North Coastal Sheriff’s Community Park Day runs April 3

North Coastal Sheriff’s Community Park Day will be held Sunday, April 3, at Encinitas Community Park (425 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas) from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The family event includes crime prevention information, meetings with Sheriff’s deputies and K9s (12 p.m.), a helicopter landing and takeoff (1 p.m.-2 p.m.), and displays of a variety of vehicles and equipment.