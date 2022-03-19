Advertisement
North Coastal Sheriff’s Community Park Day runs April 3

(Courtesy of North Coastal Sheriff’s Department)
Del Mar Times
North Coastal Sheriff’s Community Park Day will be held Sunday, April 3, at Encinitas Community Park (425 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas) from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The family event includes crime prevention information, meetings with Sheriff’s deputies and K9s (12 p.m.), a helicopter landing and takeoff (1 p.m.-2 p.m.), and displays of a variety of vehicles and equipment.

