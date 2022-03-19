Community Concerts of RSF presents Michael Evans April 7

Michael Evans will perform at the Village Church in RSF on April 7.

(Greg Hernandez



)

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe will present a concert featuring Michael Evans at Fellowship Hall, on the Village Church campus in RSF on Thursday, April 7. Mark Kingswood was originally scheduled to perform but will not be able to appear as he is from England and due to Covid flight issues was unable to make the trip to the U.S. However, Evans is presenting the same program, “Feeling Good,” a tribute to Michael Buble. His program will be filled with fan favorites such as “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Feeling Good,” “Just Haven’t Met You Yet,” and more.

Evans has toured the world performing with the Atlantic City Boys, SING, and is a lead vocalist for The Headliners Band. His career highlights include performing with John Williams, David Foster, Fernando Varela, Jackie Evancho, Frankie Valli, The Temptations, The Village People, and Lee Greenwood.

As usual the evening begins at 6:15 p.m. with social time with your friends and neighbors while enjoying a glass of wine, compliments of CCRSF’s friends at Northern Trust, plus a light selection of foods prepared by Seaside Market in Cardiff. Desserts and wine can be enjoyed again at intermission. The Village Church has determined that the pre-concert and intermission activities will be outside on the patio so please dress warmly in case of cool weather.

Truly, this will be a fun program for all of the CCRSF fans. Go to CCRSF’s website, www.ccrsf.org, to enjoy a short video clip of Evans singing some of Buble’s favorites. Tickets are still available for Branden & James who will be performing March 25. Tickets for both concerts are available by mail with a check or credit card information at PO Box 2781, RSF, 92067. Ticket purchases with credit card are also easily purchased at www.ccrsf.org.