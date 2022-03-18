Advertisement
Hometown rockers Wag Halen to join Super Diamond March 25 at Belly Up

Wag Halen will perform March 25 at Belly Up.
(Hayne Palmour IV)
Hometown rockers Wag Halen are set to open for Super Diamond, a tribute to the pop icon Neil Diamond, March 25 at Belly Up.

To pave the way for Super Diamond’s timeless classics, Wag Halen will shred much-loved songs that ushered hard rock into the ‘80s. “Encinitas Moms,” Wag Halen’s original, YouTube hit, salutes the hottest moms of Southern California. Wag Halen shows include electrifying moves by the Wag Dolls dance troupe. In December, the band won “Best Performance” at the heavily-attended Encinitas Holiday Parade.

Years earlier, in 2010, Wag Halen paired up with Super Diamond for a sold out show at the legendary Belly Up.

“We can’t wait to rock with Super Diamond once again!” said front man Wayno Wag Halen.

Super Diamond gigs at major rock venues across the United States. The band has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, CNN, Fox News, VH1 and has been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and The New York Times. In 2011, Super Diamond performed with the San Diego Symphony.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. For tickets, call (858) 481-8140 or visit www.bellyup.com.

