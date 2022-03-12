Community Concerts of RSF presents Branden & James March 25

Branden & James will perform March 25 at the Village Church.

(Michael DAR Photography



)

The next Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe concert is on Friday, March 25, at Fellowship Hall on the Village Church campus in RSF. The concert will feature Branden & James who are “reinventing the rules when it comes to classical crossover music. They have become a brand name in the crossover classical music world alongside the likes Josh Groban, the Piano Guys and Jackie Evancho” — The Bay Area Reporter, San Francisco.

The duo brings the soulful timbre of James on his cello combined with Branden’s emotional and powerful vocals, creating a sound that leaves audiences feeling moved and inspired. “The always supportive, sometimes haunting power of the cello accompanying Branden’s voice solidifies the classical sound, adds new depth to the popular, and allows the audience to just sit back and take it in...so movingly, that you may forget to breathe!” — Paul Lisnek, host of Broadway in Chicago Backstage. Branden’s accolades include finishing as a finalist on America’s Got Talent, appearances at The Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago and Los Angeles Opera, two world tours with the Twelve Tenors and two solo releases worldwide. James brings to the mix his own share of musical accomplishments as guest cellist for Olivia Newton John, Idina Menzel and Bernadette Peters in multiple concerts.

You won’t want to miss this concert, March 25, a pleaser for both pop and classical music lovers. See for yourself and listen to a short video clip at www.ccrsf.org. As has been required to do by the Village Church for CCRSF’s first two concerts of the 2021-22 season, the evening will begin at 6:15 p.m. just outside Fellowship Hall for all to gather with friends and neighbors while enjoying a glass of wine, compliments of Northern Trust, and a delicious complement of light foods prepared by Seaside Market in Cardiff. Tickets may be purchased at www.ccrsf.org, or by mail at CCRSF, PO Box 2781, RSF 92067. Questions? Email info@ccrsf.org.