Registration is open for Canyon Crest Academy Writers’ Conference

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club has opened registration for the 11th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference which will be held in person on Saturday, March 19, and online on Sunday, March 20. This event is the only free writing conference for high school students in the country.

Keynote Speaker Michael Gaulden

(D.luxephotography



)

The keynote address on Saturday, March 19, will be presented by author and public speaker Michael Gaulden.

Gaulden received his bachelor of arts from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a former qualitative and quantitative researcher for UCLA’s Black Male Institute, a research institution. He is the current CEO of Creating First Impressions, a communications and work readiness organization for homeless, foster care, juvenile courts, and all disadvantaged youth. Creating First Impressions also focuses on homeless outreach. Gaulden is a professional public speaker and the debut author of “My Way Home” a memoir that chronicles growing up homeless in the inner-city. Gaulden’s debut picture book is slated to be released this spring.

Additional speakers for the conference include: Gretchen McNeil, Alonso Nunez, Greg van Eekhout, Chris Hamilton, Amy Spalding, Nikki Katz, Nick Zayas, Demetra Brodsky, Gill Sotu, James Matlack Raney, Erin Grammar, Natalie Lakosil, Bijan Mostafavi, Aleta Barthell, Kevin and Nancy Langdon, and more.

Students can register here: bit.ly/3pFDRd5

More information can be found at linktr.ee/CCACreativeWritingClub

In order to continue to provide this free experience to middle school and high school students, the CCA Creative Writing Club is looking for individual and corporate sponsors. Individuals can “Sponsor a Student” for as little as $25, or become a Gold Sponsor for more. Sponsors can email ccawritersconference@gmail.com for more information on how to contribute.

The Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore, long-time supporters of the conference, will sell speakers’ books at the event on through their website.