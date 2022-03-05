Girl Scouts San Diego to honor 5 local female leaders at 22nd Annual Cool Women event

On Thursday, March 24, at the 22nd Annual Cool Women al fresco luncheon and ceremony to be held at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, Girl Scouts San Diego will celebrate five local leaders who are making the world a better place and serving as outstanding role models for girls. The inspiring afternoon offers attendees an opportunity to connect with San Diego’s best while investing in future leaders.

“For the first time since 2019, Cool Women will return to a live format, and we are excited to celebrate our 2022 honorees and their exemplary contributions to the positive development of girls in our community at-large,” said Carol Dedrich, CEO of Girl Scouts San Diego. “Together, the powerful connections forged between Cool Women, Girl Scouts, event attendees, and our community partners will advance female leadership in San Diego.”

The honorees to be named Girl Scouts San Diego’s Cool Women of 2022 are:

Naila Chowdhury, CEO of Pillars 4 Dignity, an internationally-reaching nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved women and girls with skills to lead productive lives and sustainable businesses.

Inez González Perezchica, executive director of MANA de San Diego, the active and growing chapter of a national organization that helps Latinas thrive in every stage of life through education, leadership development, community service and advocacy.

Susan B. Major, founder and CEO of Major Executive Search, an executive and board search firm that helps tech companies strengthen, and achieve long-term success.

Revathi Subramanian, global managing director, data science executive at Accenture Operations, a global consulting and technology firm where Subramanian builds and delivers highly analytical solutions to support enterprise performance and risk management.

Robin Toft, co-founder and chairwoman, We Can Rise, and Global Life Sciences leader, ZRG Partners, a company dedicated to elevating female professionals in the sciences and tech, started following Toft’s distinguished career in biotech and executive recruiting.

More than 30 “Emerging Leader Girl Scouts” — young women in 10th to 12th grade who embody the Girl Scout mission and promise to make the world a better place, and strive to be leaders with courage, confidence, and character — will also be recognized at the March 24 event, which will run from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. As part of the program, these young leaders receive mentoring from the Cool Women and other local executives, and attend workshops that build skills in networking, business etiquette, public speaking, and personal branding.

Event proceeds benefit programs that empower local Girl Scouts to use their voices, develop a strong sense of self, step outside their comfort zones and build resilience. Sponsors making Cool Women 2022 possible include Pearl Sponsor SDG&E, Gold Sponsor SOLV Energy, and Silver Sponsor Qualcomm.

To purchase tickets to Cool Women 2022 or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit sdgirlscouts.org/coolwomen.