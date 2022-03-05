Community invited to attend ‘Purim in the Wild West’ event hosted by Chabad Jewish Center of RSF

Saddle up your party horse and come celebrate the wildest Purim the West has ever seen at this year’s Purim celebration at 5 p.m., Thursday, March 17 at the Fairbanks Ranch Clubhouse.

(Courtesy of Chabad Jewish Center of RSF)

“Purim in the Wild West” is Chabad Jewish Center of RSF’s creative twist to this year’s community celebration of Purim. The holiday commemorates the Jewish people’s salvation in Persia of old.

Billed as the most joyous date on the Jewish calendar, Chabad’s original spin on this age-old holiday has helped bring the spirit of Purim to RSF year after year.

What is the holiday of Purim?

The festival of Purim is celebrated every year on the 14th of the Hebrew month of Adar. It begins this year after sundown on March 16 and ends at nightfall on March 17. The holiday commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people in Ancient Persia from Haman’s plot “to destroy, kill and annihilate all the Jews, young and old, infants and women, in a single day.” It is observed by public readings of the Megillah, or Scroll of Esther, to recount the story of the Purim miracle, sending food gifts to friends, giving gifts of money to the poor and enjoying a festive Purim meal.

“Purim in the Wild West will combine ancient Jewish traditions with a modern twist,” Director of Chabad Jewish Center of RSF Rabbi Levi Raskin said. “We focus on doing interesting and innovative programs, yet still keeping with the holiday theme.”

The event is a community-wide program, and all are welcome to join, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. There will be a live cowboy show, pony rides, a mechanical bull ride, western style kosher buffet dinner, Jewish country music, hamantashen and more.

“The event is focused primarily on spirit, fun, and tradition,” Raskin said.

In the spirit of Purim, participants are encouraged to come in western-themed costume.

For more information, or to make a reservation, visit JewishRSF.com or call 858-756-7571.