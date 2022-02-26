Tea 3 Foundation to host fundraising event to benefit Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary

The Tea 3 Foundation will host its first 2022 fundraising event on Tuesday, March 29, 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at Morgan Run Club & Resort, 5690 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, 92091. Following its traditional innovative fundraising event formats, the Foundation selected the nationally-recognized The Killer Dueling Pianos (www.duelingpianosforhire.com) as featured entertainment to raise funds through music.

“Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary was a logical choice for support by the Tea3 Foundation. Their mission is to facilitate the bridging of people and animals in a natural setting, with the intention of healing two souls at once,” stated Sandra denUjil, Foundation president and founder. “The Sanctuary is in need of funding projects to expand its Equine Therapy, holistic rescue horse rehabilitation, domestic and wildlife animal programs to provide emotional support to veterans and autistic children,” she added.

“We are honored to partner with the Tea 3 Foundation to make it possible to fund specific projects so needed for our Sanctuary programs to continue and thrive,” stated Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary Founder and Principal Eloise Christopher. “Proceeds from this event will fund structures and vehicles needed to sustain and expand our Sanctuaries in Lake Hodges, Mount Israel and Murrieta.”

For tickets and more information, visit www.tea3foundation.org/event

For more information on the Tea 3 Foundation and Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary, visit www.tea3foundation.org and petsinparadiseranch.com/the-sanctuary/