Del Mar Tot Lot fundraiser event for all runs March 12

A family day of fun, crafts and entertainment will take place at the Del Mar Tot Lot/Powerhouse Park on Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This event is a Tot Lot fundraiser for the entire community with easy parking inside the old train station east of the tracks.

Children’s activities and entertainment will include Hullabaloo performing favorite sing-a-longs, Sandcastle Tales telling stories and a craft project. Individual ceramic tiles can be created for $100 each and will be integrated into the Tot Lot design for display. Raffle prizes, Del Mar Pizza and libation cups will be available for a modest donation that can be paid by QR code, Venmo, cash and checks payable to Friends of the Powerhouse 501(c)(3)33-0877905.

The time has come to completely rebuild the 20-year-old Tot Lot from the ground up. Friends of the Powerhouse has pledged to raise $100,000 for new playground equipment in conjunction with the City of Del Mar receiving a grant for the underground infrastructure and the code compliance component.

The goal is to create a Tot Lot that will provide fun and excitement for the community’s youngest citizens and neighbors for many years to come. Donations of all levels will help bring this project to life – please help fund the new Del Mar Playground! If you are unable to attend this fun-filled day, see the Friends of the Powerhouse website. at friendsofthepowerhouse.org/contribute/

Questions about the March 12 fundraiser? Email Starlas123@yahoo.com or haysboys@yahoo.com