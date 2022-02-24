Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• La Jolla LearningWorks presents “The Good Fight: Advocating for Your Child’s Learning Needs” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, online. Parent Danielle Ward-Hynes will discuss her struggles with advocating for her children in public schools and her process to obtain support. Free. bit.ly/LJLWFeb

• Institute of the Americas presents the first lecture in its Distinguished Speaker Series at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, online. Moisés Naím will discuss his new book, “The Revenge of Power: How Autocrats are Reinventing Politics in the 21st Century.” $20. iamericas.org

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church presents “Kinship as a Model for These Polarized Times” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The Rev. Greg Boyle of Homeboy Industries will speak. Free; donations are accepted. sjbts.org/upcoming-events.html

• Family Support Resources, a San Diego organization formed to help people coping with family estrangement, presents “Moving Beyond Family Struggles 2022” March 2-5 online. The event will include 25 speakers in the areas of family estrangement, relationships, mental health, trauma, wellness and life success. Free. familysupportresources.com

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “So You Want to be a Musician?” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7555 Draper Ave. Musician and composer Xavier Foley will read a story, discuss becoming a professional musician, answer questions and perform on cello. Intended for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Read Across America: LGBTQIA+ in Literature Panel” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at 7555 Draper Ave. A panel of educators and advocates from La Jolla and elsewhere in San Diego will speak. Intended for students in grades 6-12 and their parents. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Fascia Release for Hips and Low Back” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Jeny Dawson will lead a yin yoga workshop. $75 in advance; $95 day of the event. buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

• UC San Diego’s Gallery QI presents a welcome event with a panel discussion for its exhibit “Antibodies” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit will run through Friday, March 11. Free. galleryqi@ucsd.edu

• Camarada presents “Tango Obsessed” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The program will include music by Argentine tango composer Astor Piazzolla, Kurt Weill’s “Tango Habanera” and a new commission by Argentine double bassist Andrés Martín. $35 and up. ljms.org/events/camarada-tango-obsessed

San Diego Repertory Theatre, San Diego Urban Warriors Inc. and the African American Advisory Council of San Diego Rep will present the 30th annual San Diego Kuumba Fest Feb. 24-27 online and at the Lyceum Theater in downtown San Diego. (Courtesy of San Diego Repertory Theatre)

• San Diego Repertory Theatre, San Diego Urban Warriors Inc. and the African American Advisory Council of San Diego Rep present the 30th annual San Diego Kuumba Fest from Thursday, Feb. 24, through Sunday, Feb. 27, online and at the Lyceum Theater, 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego. The Kuumba (Swahili for “creativity”) Fest is San Diego’s longest-running celebration of African American expression, culture and heritage. $20 and up. sdrep.org/kuumba

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Leah Kay Rossi, author of “Love, Lust & Logic,” on Sunday, Feb. 27. (Courtesy of Leah Kay Rossi)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Leah Kay Rossi at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Rossi will be signing her new book “Love, Lust & Logic.” leahkayrossi.blog or warwicks.com/event/rossi-2022

• Quint Gallery presents an artist talk with Sasha Koozel Reibstein at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. “Are You Okay in the Dark?” an exhibit of recent ceramic sculptures by the San Diego-based artist, runs through Saturday, March 5. Free. quintgallery.com

• American Friends of the Israeli Philharmonic present “Schmoozic with Zibby Owens” at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, online. Owens will discuss her memoir “Bookends,” along with becoming chief executive of a multimedia company and the strength women find in female friendships. Free. bit.ly/ZibbyOwens

• San Diego Public Library presents “The Sum of Us: An Evening with Heather McGhee” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, online. McGhee will address themes from her book “The Sum of Us: How Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together.” Free. sandiego.librarymarket.com/HeatherMcGhee

• Adventures by the Book presents “The First, the Few, the Only: An ABTB Means Business Fireside Adventure” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, online. Author Deepa Purushothaman will discuss her book “The First, the Few, the Only: How Women of Color Can Redefine Power in Corporate America” with Fireside Chief Executive Falon Fatemi. $32.50, includes a signed book. bit.ly/abbMarch1

• The San Diego Early Music Society presents “Tous les Matins du Monde” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Jordi Savall and Le Concert des Nations will perform music of Monsieur de Sainte Colombe and his pupil Marin Marais, as well as Rameau, Lully and Leclair. $10-$45. sdems.org

• The San Diego Symphony presents “Jazz-Latin-Classical Fusion” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The program will feature music for solo trumpet by Paquito D’Rivera, Efrain Oscher, Pacho Flores and others, featuring Flores on trumpet. $50 and up. sandiegosymphony.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the Oscar Peñas Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert will feature Peñas on guitar, Sara Caswell on violin, Motohito Fukushima on electric bass and Richie Barshay on drums. $35 for Athenaeum members; $40 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

• The San Diego Performing Arts League presents San Diego Theatre Week from Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 13, at various theaters, including La Jolla Playhouse. Tickets are $15-$45. Available performances are listed at sandiegotheatreweek.com .

The La Jolla Music Society will present pianist Beatrice Rana on Friday, March 4, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall. (Courtesy of La Jolla Music Society)

• The La Jolla Music Society presents pianist Beatrice Rana at 8 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. Rana will perform works by Chopin, Debussy and Stravinsky. $54 and up. ljms.org/events/beatrice-rana

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Romantic Masterpieces” at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature voice, piano and string performances. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• Tasende Gallery presents “Jose Luis Cuevas,” an exhibition featuring 15 drawings by the artist from 1973 to 1984, through Saturday, March 26, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free. tasendegallery.com

• L&G Projects gallery presents “A Corner of a Minute” through Sunday, April 3, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features new works by expressionist Sepideh Ilsley. Free. landgprojects.com

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆