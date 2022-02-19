Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s Chamber Ensemble presents ‘Bossa Nova and more Latin Influences’

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s Chamber Ensemble will perform a program titled “Bossa Nova and more Latin Influences” on Friday, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Dr., Encinitas. Suggested donation $18 at the door.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s Chamber Ensemble includes 17 guitarists and one bass player chosen from the larger 40-member Encinitas Guitar Orchestra. These musicians have more advanced skills and experience which gives them an opportunity to explore more difficult music. Special guest percussionist-drummer Kevin Koch, leader of the internationally-acclaimed smooth jazz band “Fattburger” and member of the Peter Pupping Band, will join the ensemble to add the exciting rhythmic glue that this music evokes.

The concert will feature music by Brazilian composers Antonio Carlos Jobim, Luis Bonfa, Heitor Villa-Lobos and Cuban composer Leo Brouwer. The ensemble will also perform music by American composers Carlos Santana and Michael Hedges. Song titles include Afro Cuban Lullaby, Agua de Beber, Bossa Dorado, Once I Loved, Mahna de Carnaval, Wave, El Condor Pasa and more.

The larger orchestra is comprised of 40 local guitarists from beginning through advanced levels. They will begin their next session in March with a “Beatles Theme.” The orchestra is divided into four to eight sections with multiple players on each part. Professional and advanced guitarists help newer players with level appropriate parts so that everyone can participate.

Pupping has been teaching and performing in Southern California for more than 30 years. Pupping has released many CDs as a soloist, duo projects and with the Peter Pupping Band. Pupping earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from San Diego State University. He organizes and directs the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s two, three-month sessions each year and the chamber group twice a year.

For more information, including the upcoming Feb. 25 concert and the spring session’s “Beatles Theme”, visit the www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com.