Souper Bowl of caring at the Village Church

The simple act of buying a can of soup can help hundreds of men, women and families who are going hungry in San Diego County. The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe will deliver the food to area missions as part of Souper Bowl Sunday, a national effort held each year to coincide with the run up to the big game.

On Sunday Feb. 6 and Feb. 13, soup will be collected after worship services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. You can also donate to purchase soup by mailing a check to the Village Church, PO Box 704, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 and mark Souper Bowl in the check memo.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, cans of soups will be collected by Village Church youth and volunteers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church parking lot at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. The soup will be distributed across the county and all donors are welcome to free ice cream treats from the Sweet Treats Ice Cream Truck.

Since 1990, the Souper Bowl of Caring has collected $170 million in donations from people in all 50 states. For more information, contact Associate Pastor Jan Farley at janf@villagechurch.org