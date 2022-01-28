‘Equity Issues in Policing Communities of Color’ topic at AAUW event Feb 12

Yusef Miller, the founder of Mosques Against Trafficking and co-founder of The North County Equity & Justice Coalition.

(Dario Miller



)

Well-known San Diego social activist Yusef Miller will speak at the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of the American Association of University Women virtual program to be held on Saturday, Feb.12 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Zoom room opens at 10 a.m. for a 30-minute social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to this fifth program in “Equity, The Path Forward,” the 2021-2022 branch theme. Guests must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room. Questions for the speaker may be submitted at the end of the program.

Miller is the founder of Mosques Against Trafficking and co-founder of The North County Equity & Justice Coalition. He has been engaged in fighting equity issues on all fronts including race, religion, gender and immigration status. Miller will talk about the history of policing communities of color, national and local issues of equity in policing, and the Black Lives Matter Movement. He also will share his insights from attending several high profile trials involving policing issues.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. The branch welcomes new members.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org