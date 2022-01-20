Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents “Insights: Sanford Burnham Prebys and the Rady Children’s Heart Institute — Unraveling the Genetics of Congenital Heart Defects to Help Save Lives” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, online. Free. bit.ly/SBPJan22

• UC San Diego’s International Institute presents “The Impact of the 1979 Revolution on the Life of Iranian Women” at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, online. Rezvan Moghaddam will lead the lecture. Free. bit.ly/LectureJan26

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Pitch Your Passion” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7555 Draper Ave. The event is aimed at giving teenagers in grades eight through 12 five minutes to voice what they’re passionate about in front of peers and local politicians. The teen audience will then vote anonymously for one pitched cause to become a community service project. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

Health & fitness

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “New Energy Yoga in Yiddish” at 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, online. The yoga class, taught in Yiddish, is open to all levels of yoga practice. $15. yaaana.org/yiddish-yoga

Arts & culture

The San Diego Early Music Society will present the ensemble Profeti della Quinta on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at St. James by-the-Sea in La Jolla. (Elam Rotem)

• The San Diego Early Music Society presents the ensemble Profeti della Quinta at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The program will include music by Monteverdi, Gesualdo, Luzzaschi, Cipriano de Rore and Kapsberger. $10 and up. (619) 291 8246 or sdems.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Swan Huntley at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, online. Huntley will discuss her new book, “Getting Clean with Stevie Green,” with Jeniffer Thompson. Free. warwicks.com/event/huntley-2022

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Russian Masterpieces” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature music by Rachmaninoff and Arensky played by violinist Benjamin Hoffman, cellist Taeguk Mun and pianist Hyejin Kim. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center presents the 32nd annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival beginning Wednesday, Feb. 9, online and at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. The festival, which runs through Sunday, Feb. 20, will screen 25 feature films, eight short films and three television series. $12 for JCC members; $15 for non-members. 2022sdijff.eventive.org/welcome

• St. James Gallery by-the-Sea presents its “Three Artists Show” through Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Jewelry maker Ann Craig, painter Paula McColl and photographer Edie High Sanchez will exhibit their works for sale. Free. sjbts.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Manny Farber, Works on Paper: 1968-1980” through Saturday, March 12, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features a small survey of Farber’s works made between New York and San Diego. Free. quintgallery.com

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the exhibit “La Jolla Reading Room” through Saturday, March 12. (Courtesy of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “La Jolla Reading Room” through Saturday, March 12, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit, created by writer Jared Stanley and artist Matthew Hebert, contains sculptures and sound recordings inspired by the Athenaeum’s collection of more than 2,200 artist books as well as the tradition of library reading rooms. Free. ljathenaeum.org

Galas & events

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Speed Reading” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7555 Draper Ave. In the alternative book club for ages 20-30, participants will share what they’re reading in front of a peer for 10 minutes at a time, switching partners when time runs out. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The nonprofit St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center will hold its “Tea by the Sea Brunch” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at The Marine Room, 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla. The event will benefit the organization’s art program and will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live music. $135. stmsc.org/tea-by-the-sea-registration

• The Farmers Insurance Open professional golf tournament returns Wednesday, Jan. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 29, at Torrey Pines Golf Course, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event is part of the PGA Tour. $75 and up. farmersinsuranceopen.com

• Fashionkind, a foundation that supports women in recovery from addiction, presents the concert “Recovery Rocks” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The event will feature a performance by Runaway King. $25. fashionkind.org

