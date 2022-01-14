San Diego Humane Society waives adoption fees for #BettyWhiteChallenge

In honor of the #BettyWhiteChallenge that has been gaining momentum on social media, San Diego Humane Society is taking a different approach on the challenge by waiving adoption fees for all adult animals through Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. In honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the organization hopes to find homes for 100 animals by Jan. 17, 2022.

“Betty White was an inspiration for many reasons, and her commitment to supporting animals was certainly one of them,” said San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers in a news release. “We’re happy to honor her legacy by waiving adoption fees and helping more pets find loving homes. We are seeing the impact of the pandemic — the pause in spay and neuter efforts has led to more animals in shelters across the country, so there’s never been a better time to adopt a pet.”

Benefits of pet adoption:

—Adoption is more affordable than purchasing a pet.

—You know you’re getting an animal who has been assessed behaviorally and medically.

— You may receive special pet-specific resources. San Diego Humane Society offers an adoption guarantee, training advice, pet supplies and educational information to support pet families for the lifespan of the animal.

— By opening your home to an animal, you’ll help create space in the shelter for other animals in need.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. To view animals currently available for adoption, visit sdhumane.org/adopt