Charles ‘Skeets’ A. Dunn, Jr. tribute to be held Jan. 29

Youth Tennis San Diego (YTSD) will honor former RSF resident Charles “Skeets” A. Dunn, Jr. with a memorial tribute on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. at the George E. Barnes Junior Tennis Center.

Dunn was a renowned local sportsman, avid tennis player, and enthusiastic Ferrari collector. He passed away in January 2021 in a tragic accident. Together with his wife, Sharon, who survives him, the Dunns provided generous philanthropic support to many local organizations through the years. One of Skeets’ great joys was founding local ProAm tennis tournaments to support the causes he and Sharon believed in passionately, like YTSD and Barnes Junior Tennis Center. As part of the luncheon tribute to Dunn on Jan. 29, YTSD will dedicate Court 1 at Barnes as the “Skeets Dunn Stadium” and host a one-day Skeets Dunn Memorial ProAm Adult Tournament. Player entry fees are $250, with all proceeds benefiting the newly established YTSD Skeets Dunn Youth Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Youth Tennis San Diego is a 501 C 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting tennis, education, social, emotional, and physical development for all youth in San Diego. YTSD owns and operates the George E. Barnes Junior Tennis Center in San Diego. Visit www.barnestenniscenter.com or reach out to Barbara Edwards or Ryan Redondo at 619-221-9000 for more information.