Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Law firm Meyers Nave presents a webinar for public entity employers at noon Thursday, Jan. 13. Employment law attorneys will provide advice on how to comply with new requirements for California employers in 2022. Free. meyersnave.com/webinars

• The Pen to Paper writing class resumes at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Masks are required. Free. (858) 552-1657

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents Yiddish classes and activities beginning Thursday, Jan. 13, online. Classes and activities for beginning, intermediate and advanced levels will be held at various times through Thursday, March 10. $20 and up. yaaana.org/yiddish-classes

The La Jolla Community Center will present San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher on Tuesday, Jan. 18, online. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center )

• The La Jolla Community Center presents San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, online. Fletcher will address his priorities for 2022, including behavioral health and homelessness, affordable housing, climate change, the economy and child care. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents children’s programming weekly at 7555 Draper Ave. Math and Reading Buddies drop-in hour begins at 4 p.m. Mondays; STEAM Tuesday, featuring art and science projects, is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays; and the Lego Builders Club is at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Other activities also are scheduled. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Arts & culture

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents a guest lecture with multimedia artist Sadie Barnette at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, online. Free. bit.ly/SBarnette

• St. James Gallery-by-the-Sea presents a reception for its “Three Artists Show” at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Jewelry maker Ann Craig, painter Paula McColl and photographer Edie High Sanchez will exhibit their works for sale. The exhibition runs through Wednesday, Feb. 16. Free. sjbts.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an opening reception for “La Jolla Reading Room” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit, created by writer Jared Stanley and artist Matthew Hebert, contains sculptures and sound recordings inspired by the Athenaeum’s collection of more than 2,200 artists’ books as well as the tradition of library reading rooms. The exhibit runs through Saturday, March 12. ljathenaeum.org

• D.G. Wills books presents paleontologist and author David Archibald at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The San Diego State University professor will discuss his book “Charles Darwin.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• AWR Music Productions presents “A New World” at 5 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The New World Players chamber ensemble, led by conductor Eric Roth, will perform classics and surprises, battle medleys and character themes from “Final Fantasy.” $55. ljms.org/events

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Dr. Ran Anbar at noon Sunday, Jan. 16, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Anbar, who wrote “Changing Children’s Lives with Hypnosis: A Journey to the Center,” will appear as part of Warwick’s ongoing Weekends with Locals program. Free. warwicks.com/event/anbar-2022

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Ronald Kagan, author of “The New Digital Enterprise: The Power of Low-Code and Collaborative Design to Transform Your Organization,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, as part of Warwick’s Weekends with Locals program. Free. warwicks.com/event/kagen-2022

The La Jolla Music Society will present pianist Zoltán Fejérvári on Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall. (Balazs Borocz)

• The La Jolla Music Society presents pianist Zoltán Fejérvári at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. The Hungarian musician won the 2017 Concours Musical International de Montréal and has appeared in recitals at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall in New York and the Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest, Hungary. His San Diego debut will feature Chopin’s “24 Preludes.” $56. ljms.org/events

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the Maxwell String Quartet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The British group will play works by Haydn, Prokofiev and Dvořák. The concert is the first of six in the Barbara & William Karatz Chamber Concert Series. $50 for Athenaeum members; $55 for non-members. Series packages are available. ljathenaeum.org/events

• The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association present “Some Place in Time” through Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features a mix of media from artists Ann Chaitin, Virginia Howlett, Dana Levine, Gwen Nobil, Sherry Roper, John Valois and Laura Wheeler. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

Galas & events

• The American Institute of Wine & Food presents its 40th-anniversary celebration at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at The Lodge at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will feature a menu inspired by late cooking personality Julia Child, one of the organization’s founders. $185. aiwfsandiego.org

• The nonprofit St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center will hold its “Tea by the Sea Brunch” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at The Marine Room, 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla. The event will benefit the organization’s art program and will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live music. $135. stmsc.org/tea-by-the-sea-registration

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆