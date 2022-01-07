RSF Garden Club event Jan. 20: Guided tour of San Diego Botanic Garden’s Augmented Reality Expo

Join the RSF Garden Club in its guided tour of the Augmented Reality Expo at the San Diego Botanic Garden on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

The first exhibition of its kind, “Seeing the Invisible” was initiated by the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens and Outset Contemporary Art Fund. Seeing the Invisible places the same exhibition of commissioned artworks in analogous sites in 12 gardens with different biomes across Australia, Canada, Israel, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. For example, the same work might be set within a group of coastal prickly pear cacti in San Diego and among a lush forest of giant redwoods in Edinburgh.

For more information on this expo, visit the SD Botanic Garden website at sdbgarden.org/Invisible.htm

To RSVP, go to https://bit.ly/3qJ14ur