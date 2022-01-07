Jurassic Quest: Dinosaurs at Del Mar Fairgrounds Jan. 21-23

The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is back, bigger and better than ever. More than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs are ready to delight families when Jurassic Quest heads indoors at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Jan. 21-23 (O’Brien and Bing Crosby Halls). Public hours: Friday, Jan. 21 (9 a.m.-8 p.m.); Saturday, Jan. 22 (9 a.m.-8 p.m.), and Sunday, Jan. 23 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.).

The event visited as a drive thru attraction in early 2021 with sold-out crowds that spurred a spring encore visit. Now, dino fans will have the chance to experience Jurassic Quest’s most beloved and unique indoor experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the littlest explorers, photo opportunities, and more.

Advance online purchase recommended: www.jurassicquest.com/events/san-diego-ca

Information about Covid-19 safety measures: www.jurassicquest.com/covid-message and www.jurassicquest.com/events/san-diego-ca