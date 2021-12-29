Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents online Polish classes. Beginner II classes will be at 2 p.m. Sundays starting Jan. 2; Beginner I classes will be at 9 a.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 4. Six classes total. $25 per session or $150 for the series. yaaana.org/polish

The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents conversational Hebrew classes with Orli Moses starting Wednesday, Jan. 5, online. (Courtesy of the Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America)

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents online conversational Hebrew classes with Orli Moses starting Wednesday, Jan. 5. Beginning/intermediate classes will be held at 11 a.m.; advanced classes will be held at 12:30 p.m. Six classes total. $30 per class or $180 for the series. yaaana.org/hebrew-classes

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library offers art classes beginning Monday, Jan. 10, both online and in person at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The winter session runs through March and includes classes in painting, drawing and mixed media. For prices and information, visit ljathenaeum.org.

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Baby Storytime & Craft” at noon Mondays, at 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly event, for ages 0-2, includes songs, stories, fingerplays and a different sign and craft. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Toddler Storytime” at noon Tuesdays, at 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly event, for ages 1-3, is designed for toddlers to enjoy music, silliness, and books with captivating illustrations. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “January Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. This sound bath opens with breath awareness exercises and gentle body movement to release tension before settling into a comfortable resting position. $55. buddhiyogalj.com/events

Art & culture

• The Comedy Store La Jolla presents comedian Jon Reep at 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at 916 Pearl St. Shows also are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2. Tickets from $25, depending on date and time. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Landmarks: 40 Years of the Stuart Collection” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit highlights the range of artists and works in the Stuart Collection at UC San Diego in honor of the collection’s 40th anniversary. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Seeing Things” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 7661 Girard Ave., suite 101, La Jolla. The group show features new paintings, sculpture and mixed media works by gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Quint Gallery presents “A Large Group of Small Artworks” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit marks Quint’s 40th year and includes paintings, photos, drawings and sculptures by 22 artists. Free. quintgallery.com

• BFree Studio presents “Pop Icon” beginning Monday, Jan. 3, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit is a group show featuring artists Tony Concep, Cicsco, Shlome J. Hayun, Artlord, Bourn Rich and Sey. Free. bfreestudio.net

• Adventures by the Book presents “A Thousand Steps: A Fireside Virtual 1970’s Adventure” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, online. The event will feature author T. Jefferson Parker in a pre-launch discussion of his thriller “A Thousand Steps.” $5 and up. adventuresbythebook.com/event/t-jefferson-parker

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Julia Kelly at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, online. Kelly will discuss her new book “The Last Dance of the Debutante” in conversation with author Kristin Harmel. Free. warwicks.com/event/kelly-2022

Cappy McGarr will discuss his first book, a memoir on the importance of humor, at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at D.G. Wills Books, 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. (Courtesy of Cappy McGarr)

• D.G. Wills Books presents Cappy McGarr at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. McGarr will discuss his new book “The Man Who Made Mark Twain Famous,” his memoirs of his involvement in national politics with stories from the past two decades-plus of winners of the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• San Diego New Music and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library present the return of the “soundON Festival” with shows at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6-8, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The series will feature San Diego New Music ensemble-in-residence “Noise” with a program highlighting an internationally diverse lineup of composers. $27 for one concert or $75 for the series; $22 for Athenaeum members for one concert or $60 for the series. ljathenaeum.org/sound-on

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Virtuoso Masterpieces” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for piano and string quartet features music by Mozart, Rossini and Beethoven played by Jessica Guideri and Chiai Tajima on violin; Erik Rynearson on viola; Michael Kaufman on cello; Geoff Osika on double bass; and Victor Shlyakhtenko on piano. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association present “Some Place in Time” through Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features a mix of mediums from artists Ann Chaitin, Virginia Howlett, Dana Levine, Gwen Nobil, Sherry Roper, John Valois and Laura Wheeler. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

Galas & events

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents a “Yiddish-style Fiesta” in collaboration with Yiddish House London at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Yiddishland, 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The traditional Mexican fiesta will feature Yiddish/Mexican poetry, a Yiddish version of a Mexican game and more. $50. bit.ly/YiddishNYE

