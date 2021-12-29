Anonymous donors team up for $150,000 Matching Challenge for donations to Father Joe’s Villages

To help Father Joe’s Villages meet increased need during the winter months, anonymous donors teamed up to provide a New Year’s Countdown Matching Gift Challenge, according to a news release. Between Dec. 29 and midnight Dec. 31, all donations to Father Joe’s Villages will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $150,000. Money raised will help the homeless services provider continue to offer critical housing, meals and services to those in need.

As the COVID-19 crisis marches onward and winter brings cold and rainy weather, Father Joe’s Villages is continuing to expand shelter, housing and support services to meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness.

A gift of any amount to Father Joe’s Villages can help ensure that those in need will have access to a warm bed, a roof over their head, nutritious meals and critical health services. Additionally, gifts given before the end of day on Dec. 31 will have double the impact due to the matching gift challenge.

“More than anything, 2021 has proven the power of our community to come together and make a difference. However, there are still thousands of neighbors struggling on the streets of San Diego; cold, vulnerable, and in need of support,” said President and CEO, Deacon Jim Vargas in the news release. “Please join Father Joe’s Villages in giving light and hope to our neighbors during the final days of the year by helping us meet our New Year’s Countdown Matching Gift Challenge.”

For more information and to donate go to my.neighbor.org