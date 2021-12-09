Village Church to present ‘A Baroque Noel Concert’

Christmas masterpieces from Vivaldi and Bach will be performed with choir, orchestra and soloists at A Baroque Noel at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but a free-will offering will be collected. RSVPs are required. To register, visit villagechurch.org/a-baroque-noel

Safety precautions require all audience members to be masked inside the church sanctuary at 6225 Paseo Delicias regardless of vaccination status. The audience, artists, staff and volunteers will be required to show proof of vaccination with ID or a negative Covid 19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event.

State and local safety mandates will be followed, and a live stream contingency plan is in place.