Village Church to hold ‘Coming Home at Christmas’ event featuring choir
Enjoy carols and stories that capture the profound joy of the Christmas season in a special free event at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. “Coming Home at Christmas” will feature the church’s Chancel Choir performing a variety of popular holiday songs on the church patio at 6225 Paseo Delicias. If you delight in hearing classic carols being sung by a choir – and the chance to sing along – this event will get you into the Christmas spirit. Refreshments will be served.
