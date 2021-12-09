Advertisement
Share
Events

Village Church to hold ‘Coming Home at Christmas’ event featuring choir

Flyer
(Courtesy)
Share

Enjoy carols and stories that capture the profound joy of the Christmas season in a special free event at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. “Coming Home at Christmas” will feature the church’s Chancel Choir performing a variety of popular holiday songs on the church patio at 6225 Paseo Delicias. If you delight in hearing classic carols being sung by a choir – and the chance to sing along – this event will get you into the Christmas spirit. Refreshments will be served.

Events

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement