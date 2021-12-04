1st annual Children’s Business Fair in Rancho Santa Fe set for Dec. 12

On Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the 1st annual Children’s Business Fair in Rancho Santa Fe will host over 40 young entrepreneurs between the ages of 6 and 14 at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center (5970 La Sendita, Rancho Santa Fe). This event is free and open to the public.

The 40+ kidpreneurs are from more than 17 schools from across San Diego County and will be launching businesses such as baked goods, homemade candy, coding classes, slime events, craft/science/nature kits, homemade jewelry and holiday crafts, ornaments, art and cards, to name a few.

These budding entrepreneurs create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for business at the event marketplace. The children are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers, and any parent seen selling to the customer or promoting the child’s product will result in disqualification from the competition.

This event is sponsored by Group IV Solar, Acton Children’s Business Fair, and the generous support of volunteers, who all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation.

The event organizer, Joanna Dubbeldam, has been a serial entrepreneur from a young age herself and wants children to learn about entrepreneurship in a practical and fun way that will help in their journey through life. “I believe that these young creative minds have the ability to change the world in a profound way!” Dubbeldam said. “I am passionate about empowering younger generations to learn important life skills like work ethic, creative thinking, people skills, financial literacy, adaptability and goal setting through entrepreneurship.”

“The world is changing right in front of us and business and commerce is the most important tool we have for affecting change. The world that I grow old in will be created by the very sort of leaders we see participating in this fair,” said Michael Zimerman, chief experience officer of Group IV Solar, one of the sponsors of the fair.

Cash prizes of $50 will be awarded in each of the three age groups (6-8, 9-11, and 12-14) for “Most Business Potential,” “Most Creative Idea,” and “Most Impressive Presentation.” Event sponsor Group IV Solar (www.groupivsolar.com) will also be awarding one additional cash prize for “Most Sustainable Business Idea”.

For more information, contact Joanna Dubbeldam at 619-636-0609 or joannadubbbeldam@hotmail.com. Visit childrensbusinessfair.org/ranchosantafe-ca