Women’s Christmas Luncheon to be held at the Village Church

The annual Women’s Christmas Luncheon at the Village Church will be held Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m. on the church patio. This free community event features a catered lunch, fellowship and friendship while celebrating the Christmas season. Invite your friends. RSVPs are required. Contact Robin Singer: rlsinger1@hotmail.com to reserve your spot.

In honor of the season, the event will support Care House which serves homeless and underserved youth across San Diego. Attendees are asked to bring a $5 gift card for Starbucks, Jamba Juice, McDonalds or Jack in the Box. Childcare will be provided with a reservation. Email alycenna@villagechurch.org