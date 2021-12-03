RSF Library Guild to hold annual Holiday Tea and Tree Raffle

The RSF Library Guild will host its annual Holiday Tea and Tree Raffle at the RSF Library patio on Friday, Dec. 10.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. adults only

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. all ages welcome

The event will feature crafts, treats and Carmen the Clown who will entertain on the patio for children.

At 3:30 p.m. the Tree and Wreath Raffle will be held, also on the patio.

Raffle ticket sales begin Monday, Dec. 6 in the Children’s Library. $1 each; 12 for $10; 25 for $20.

This is a free event sponsored by the Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe. Contact the Guild office at 858-756-4780 or libraryguildrsf.org for more information.