Nature Collective presents December happenings for everyone

Kids will get to learn about migrating ducks. People can volunteer to help make discoveries more meaningful for visitors to San Elijo Lagoon trails and the coast. Everyone on tours can photograph and feel life moving with the rhythms of the tides. Nature Collective, a nationally-awarded organization, is made more whole by a community of diverse people, from nature enthusiasts to scientists, who are helping to conserve San Elijo Lagoon and lands and waters beyond. See Nature Collective’s upcoming events in December below:

Lagoon Discovery Tour

Saturday, Dec. 4: 10-11 a.m.

This monthly Nature Collective guided tour will inspire all to watch and listen for a variety of birds that rest in – and fly across – the salt marsh and mudflats. No matter the season, people can enjoy, photograph, and identify a host of native plants. The Nature Center Loop Trail is accessible, providing fun for all.

Volunteer for Habitat Restoration

Saturday, Dec. 4: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Help is needed as Nature Collective restores 38 acres of coastal sage scrub habitat, home to a federally endangered bird, the California Gnatcatcher. Participants can help restoration team members remove invasive species. Newly planted seedlings local to the area will be installed, including: California buckwheat, spiny redberry, bush monkeyflower, and indigenous grasses that provide nectar, pollen and seeds for butterflies, insects, birds and other animals.

Family Fun Day: Migrating Ducks

Sunday, Dec. 5: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Everyone can enjoy hands-on bird theme activities, from craft-making to animal encounters. Nature gets the spotlight with Nature Collective and San Diego County Parks + Recreation rangers with kid-friendly experiences, live presentations, and more. Plus, young attendees can earn a Junior Ranger badge.

Marine Protected Area Training

Friday, Dec. 10: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

This special training will provide a broad overview of Nature Collective with an emphasis on its Swami’s + Cardiff State Beach Ambassador Programs. Potential volunteers can learn how to protect these Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) by collecting data on human use of the coast and ocean for the state-wide MPA Watch community science program.

Partners include: California State Parks + City of Encinitas + WILDCOAST

San Elijo Lagoon Restoration Presentation

Thursday, Dec. 16: 6-7 p.m.

Everyone with an interest in the nearly complete restoration of San Elijo Lagoon can log on to hear more about which types of habitats are thriving. How are areas of refuge helping birds and other wildlife? Hear updates on the current 50-year ecosystem monitoring program by Nature Collective Science Director Tim Stillinger, PhD.

More information and to register: thenaturecollective.org/events