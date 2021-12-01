RSF Garden Club’s wreath-making workshop returns Dec. 6

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club brings back its popular wreath-making workshop on Monday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m.

The longtime tradition allows participants to come and get creative and make a holiday wreath. The club provides everything needed to create the wreath, along with decorative elements to embellish it.

Breakfast pastries, coffee, tea, hot cocoa and apple cider will be available and there will also be a raffle.

The event will be held at the Garden Club on 17025 Avenida De Acacias. Tickets to the workshop are free for RSF Garden Club members and $25 for guests. To RSVP contact Natalie Kaczur at natalie@rsfgardenclub.org or register on the home page of the club website at rsfgardenclub.org.