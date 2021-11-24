The Country Friends to hold annual Holiday Tea Dec. 8

Join The Country Friends, the Rancho Santa Fe-based nonprofit, for a festive luncheon, complete with holiday cheer, boutique shopping, and an opportunity drawing, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Santaluz Club, 8170 Caminito Santaluz East. Maggie Bobileff and Denise Hug are co-chairs.

Maggie Bobileff and Denise Hug, The Country Friends 2021 Holiday Tea co-chairs.

(Jennifer Nelson)

Nearly a dozen vendors will offer fashion, accessories, handbags, jewelry, faux fur, candles, cosmetics, Christmas décor and gifts. Vendors include the Alvarez Collection, Brittle, Erin Fader Jewelry Design, Jean Waters Fine Accessories, Madwiks Candle Co., Perfectly at Home, Satori Designs, Sette Divini Designs, Shea Chic, Susan Fielder, and Trish McEvoy. A portion of proceeds will benefit The Country Friends’ chosen charities.

Sip a glass of wine while you shop, followed by a brief program and luncheon which includes a salad of organic greens with port wine pears, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts and champagne vinaigrette, with grilled chicken and salmon, followed by a dessert sampler.

Tickets are $125. Purchase tickets online at thecountryfriends.org or by calling 858-756-1192.